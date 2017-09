Q - 4 - VOTING AND 3RD PARTY - SUMMARY Q-1, Q-2, Q-3

SEE ALSO

Q-1, Q-2, Q-3 - FOR DETAILS

A - TABLE OF CONTENTS - 2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

FOR LIST OF ADDITIONAL COUNTY DATA SHEETS

J - ALASKA 2016-2012 RESULTS

Data Compiled From

Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections - County Data

=====================================

=====================================

=====================================

SUMMARY OF DATA SHEETS Q-1, Q-2, Q-3

==

SUMMARY OF ELECTION RESULTS BROKEN DOWN INTO 3 GROUPS OF STATES

==

A - ROMNEY 24 STATES

IN ORDER OF TRUMP PERCENT MARGIN WIN

WY, WV, OK, ND, ID, KY, SD, AL, AR, TN, NE, KS

MT, LA, IN, MO, UT, MS, AK, SC, TX, GA, NC, AZ

==

B - 12 UP FOR GRABS STATES

IN ORDER OF TRUMP PERCENT MARGIN WIN / LOSS

IA, OH, FL, WI, PA, MI, NH, MN, NV, ME, CO, VA

==

C - CLINTON 14 LOCK STATES, DC

IN ORDER OF TRUMP PERCENT MARGIN LOSS

NM, OR, DE, CT, NJ, RI, WA, IL, NY, VT, MD, MA, CA, HI, DC

======================================================

======================================================

TOTAL VOTES

Trump 62,985,134 45.93%

Clinton 65,853,652 48.02%

Others 8,286,698 6,05%

Total 137,125,484 100%

Clinton won by 2,868,518 - 2.09% margin

==

VOTES

A - ROMNEY 24 STATES

TRUMP 25,896,077 == CLINTON 18,323,217==OTHERS 2,715,075

ROMNEY 25,083,437== OBAMA 18,283,896==OTHERS 752,968

B - 12 UP FOR GRABS STATES

TRUMP 20,404,035== CLINTON 20,064,318== OTHERS 2,430,233

ROMNEY 19,172,908== OBAMA 21,207,166== OTHERS 656,551

C - CLINTON 14 LOCK STATES, DC

TRUMP 16,685,022== CLINTON 27,466,117== OTHERS 3,141,390

ROMNEY 16,678,062== OBAMA 26,427,445== OTHERS 975,209

==

VOTER PERCENT OF NATIONAL VOTE

2016 TOTALS = A 34.23%, B 31.28%, C 34.49%

2012 TOTALS = A 34.14%, B 31.75%, C 34.11%

A - ROMNEY 24 STATES

TRUMP 55.18% == CLINTON 39.04%==OTHERS 5.78%

ROMNEY 56.85%== OBAMA 41.44%==OTHERS 1.71%

B - 12 UP FOR GRABS STATES

TRUMP 47.56%== CLINTON 46.77%== OTHERS 5.67%

ROMNEY 46.72%== OBAMA 51.68%== OTHERS 1.60%

C - CLINTON 14 LOCK STATES, DC

TRUMP 35.28%== CLINTON 58.08%== OTHERS 6.64%

ROMNEY 37.84%== OBAMA 59.95%== OTHERS 2.21%

==

MORE VOTES CAST IN 2016 VS 2012

A - 2,814,068

B - 1,861,961

C - 3,211,813

==

MORE OTHERS VOTES IN 2016 VS 2012

A - 1,962,107

B - 1,773,682

C - 2,166,181

==

VOTES GAIN/LOSS 2016 VS 2012

A

TRUMP GAIN 812,640

CLINTON GAIN 39,321

B

TRUMP GAIN 1,231,127

CLINTON LOSS 1,142,848

C

TRUMP GAIN 6960

CLINTON GAIN 1.038,672

==

STATES WON - TOTAL 50 PLUS DC

A - TRUMP 24 CLINTON 0

B - TRUMP 6 ME CD 2 CLINTON 6 ME CD 1

C - TRUMP 0 CLINTON 14 DC

==

STATES MORE VOTES CAST 2016 VS 2012

A - 23 OF 24

B - 9 OF 12

C - 13 OF 14 PLUS DC

==

STATES LESS VOTES CAST 2016 VS 2012

A - MISSISSIPPI

B - IOWA, OHIO, WISCONSIN

C - HAWAII

==

STATES HIGHER VOTE THAN PARTY'S 2012 CANDIDATE

TOTAL - TRUMP 38, CLINTON 16 PLUS DC

A - TRUMP 19 , CLINTON 5

B - TRUMP 10, CLINTON 4

C - TRUMP 9 , CLINTON 7 PLUS DC

==

STATES VOTES GAINED ABOVE 50% OF MORE VOTES CAST

TOTAL - TRUMP 20, CLINTON 2 PLUS DC

A - TRUMP 13, CLINTON 1

B - TRUMP 3 , CLINTON 0

C - TRUMP 4, CLINTON 1 PLUS DC

==

STATES VOTES GAINED HIGHER THAN OTHERS VOTES GAINED

TOTAL - TRUMP 16, CLINTON 2 PLUS DC

A - TRUMP 8, CLINTON 1

B - TRUMP 4, CLINTON 0

C - TRUMP 4, CLINTON 1 PLUS DC

==

STATES CLINTON WOULD WIN IF

ALL OTHERS VOTES ADDED TO CLINTON'S VOTES

A - UT, NV. AZ

B - NONE

C - N/A

STATES TRUMP WOULD WIN IF

ALL OTHERS VOTES ADDED TO TRUMP'S VOTES

A - N/A

B - NH, MN, NV, ME. CO, VA

C - NM

==

PERCENT VOTES FOR OTHERS

ALL 50 STATES HAD MORE OTHERS VOTES AND HIGHER VOTE PERCENTAGE FOR OTHERS THAN 2012.

A

WY 9.95%, WV 5.97%, OK 5.75%, ND 9.82%, ID 13.27%

KY 4.80%, SD 6.73%, AL 3.56%, AR 5.77%, TN 4.56%

NE 7.55%,, KS 8.10%, MT 8.94%, LA 3.46%, IN 6.08%

MO 5.75%, UT 27.78%, MS 2.08%, AK 12.17%,SC 4.39%

TX 4.78%, GA 4.21%, NC 4.00%, AZ 7.34%

B

IA 7.11%, OH 5.44% FL 4.00% WI 6.33%

PA 4.37% MI 5.72% NH 6.72% MN 8.63%

NV 6.58% ME 7.30% CO 8.59% VA 5.82%

C

NM 11.70% OR 10.83% DE 5.20% CT 4.51% NJ 4.01%

RI 6.70% WA 10.63% IL 6.40% NY 4.48% VT 13.05%

MD 5.76% MA 7.19% CA 7.03% HI 7.74% DC 5.05%

==

NOTES

OTHERS = VOTES FOR ALL OTHERS INCLUDING THRID PARTY

OTHER THAN TRUMP, CLINTON, ROMNEY, OBAMA