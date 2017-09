Q - 3 - VOTING AND 3RD PARTY - CLINTON 14 LOCK STATES, DC

VOTING AND THIRD PARTY RESULTS IN CLINTON 14 LOCK STATES, DC

Data Compiled From

Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections - County Data

CLINTON 14 LOCK STATES, DC

187 ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES

NM, OR, DE, CT, NJ, RI, WA, IL, NY, VT, MD, MA, CA, HI, DC

PERCENT VOTES FOR OTHERS

NM 11.70% OR 10.83% DE 5.20% CT 4.51% NJ 4.01%

RI 6.70% WA 10.63% IL 6.40% NY 4.48% VT 13.05%

MD 5.76% MA 7.19% CA 7.03% HI 7.74% DC 5.05%

ALL 14 STATES AND DC HAD MORE OTHERS VOTES AND HIGHER VOTE PERCENTAGE FOR OTHERS THAN 2012.

STATES AND DC HIGHER TNAN 6,00% OTHERS VOTES = 9 OF 15

VOTES 2016 CLINTON 14 LOCK STATES, DC

TRUMP 16,685,022 = 35.28%

CLINTON 27,466,117 = 58,08%

OTHERS 3,141,390 = 6.64%

TOTAL 47,292,529 = 34.49% OF NATIONAL VOTE

VOTES 2012 CLINTON 14 LOCK STATES, DC

ROMNEY 16,678,062 = 37.84%

OBAMA 26,427,445 = 59.95%

OTHERS 975,209 = 2.21%

TOTAL 44,080,716 = 34.11% OF NATIONAL VOTE

2016 VS 2012 CLINTON 14 LOCK STATES, DC

MORE VOTES CAST IN 2016 = 3,211,813

MORE OTHERS VOTES IN 2016 = 2,166,181

TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY = 6960

CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA = 1.038,672

STATES TRUMP WOULD WIN IF

ALL OTHERS VOTES ADDED TO TRUMP'S VOTES = 1

NM

STATES MORE VOTES CAST 2016 VS 2012 = 13 PLUS DC

STATES LESS VOTES CAST 2016 VS 2012 = 1

HI

STATES HIGHER VOTE THAN PARTY'S 2012 CANDIDATE

TRUMP = 9

CLINTON = 7 PLUS DC

STATES VOTES GAINED ABOVE 50% OF MORE VOTES CAST

TRUMP = 3 = DE, RI, NY

CLINTON = 1 PLUS DC = CA, DC

STATES VOTES GAINED HIGHER THAN OTHERS VOTES GAINED

TRUMP = 4 = DE, NJ, RI, NY

CLINTON = 1 PLUS DC = CA, DC

NOTES

OTHERS = VOTES FOR ALL OTHERS INCLUDING THRID PARTY

OTHER THAN TRUMP, CLINTON, ROMNEY, OBAMA

STATES IN ORDER OF PERCENT MARGIN TRUMP LOSS

NEW MEXICO 33 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 19=== CLINTON 14

2012 ROMNEY 16 === OBAMA 17

TRUMP MARGIN LOSS = 8.21%

ROMNEY MARGIN LOSS = 10.15%

TRUMP 319,667

CLINTON 385,234

OTHERS 93,418 = 11.70%

TOTAL 798,319

ROMNEY 335,788

OBAMA 415,335

OTHERS 32,634 = 4.16%

TOTAL 783,757

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 14,562

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 60,784

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

TRUMP VOTES LOST = 16,121

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES LOST = 30,101

OREGON 36 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 28 === CLINTON 8

2012 ROMNEY 26 === OBAMA 10

TRUMP MARGIN LOSS = 10.98%

ROMNEY MARGIN LOSS = 12.09%

TRUMP 782,403

CLINTON 1,002,106

OTHERS 216,827 = 10.83%

TOTAL 2,001,336

ROMNEY 754,175

OBAMA 970,488

OTHERS 64,607 = 3.61%

TOTAL 1,789,270

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 212,066

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 152,220

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 28,228

13.31% OF MORE VOTES CAST

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = 31,618

14.91% OF MORE VOTES CAST

DELAWARE 3 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 2 === CLINTON 1

2012 ROMNEY 1 === OBAMA 2

TRUMP MARGIN LOSS = 11.37%

ROMNEY MARGIN LOSS = 18.63%

TRUMP 185,127

CLINTON 235,603

OTHERS 23,084 = 5.20%

TOTAL 443,814

ROMNEY 165,484

OBAMA 242,584

OTHERS 5853 = 1.41%

TOTAL 413,921

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 29,893

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 17,231

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 19,643

65.71% OF MORE VOTES CAST

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES LOST = 6981

CONNECTICUT 8 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 2 === CLINTON 6

2012 ROMNEY 1 === OBAMA 7

TRUMP MARGIN LOSS = 13.64%

ROMNEY MARGIN LOSS = 17.33%

TRUMP 673,215

CLINTON 897,572

OTHERS 74,133 = 4.51%

TOTAL 1,644,920

ROMNEY 634,899

OBAMA 905,109

OTHERS 18,985 = 1.22%

TOTAL 1,558,993

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 85,927

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 55,148

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 38,316

44.59% OF MORE VOTES CAST

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES LOST = 7537

NEW JERSEY 21 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 9 === CLINTON 12

2012 ROMNEY 7 === OBAMA 14

TRUMP MARGIN LOSS = 13.98%

ROMNEY MARGIN LOSS = 17.74%

TRUMP 1,601,933

CLINTON 2,148,278

OTHERS 156,512 = 4.01%

TOTAL 3,906,723

ROMNEY 1,478,749

OBAMA 2,126,610

OTHERS 45,781 = 1.25%

TOTAL 3,651,140

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 255,583

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 110,731

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 123,184

40.20% OF MORE VOTES CAST

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = 21,668

8.48% OF MORE VOTES CAST

RHODE ISLAND-5 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 1 === CLINTON 4

2012 ROMNEY 0 === OBAMA 5

TRUMP MARGIN LOSS = 15.51%

ROMNEY MARGIN LOSS = 27.46%

TRUMP 180,543

CLINTON 252,525

OTHERS 31,076 = 6.70%

TOTAL 464,144

ROMNEY 157,204

OBAMA 279,677

OTHERS 9168 = 2.06%

TOTAL 446,049

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 18,095

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 21,908

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 23,339

128.98% OF MORE VOTES CAST

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES LOST = 27,152

WASHINGTON 39 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 27 === CLINTON 12

2012 ROMNEY 24 === OBAMA 15

TRUMP MARGIN LOSS = 15.71%

ROMNEY MARGIN LOSS = 14.77%

TRUMP 1,221,747

CLINTON 1,742,718

OTHERS 352,531 = 10.63%

TOTAL 3,316,996

ROMNEY 1,290,670

OBAMA 1,755,396

OTHERS 99,892 = 3.18%

TOTAL 3,145,958

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 171,038

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 252,639

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

TRUMP VOTES LOST = 68,923

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES LOST = 12,678

ILLINOIS 102 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 90 === CLINTON 12

2012 ROMNEY 79 === OBAMA 23

TRUMP MARGIN LOSS = 16.89%

ROMNEY MARGIN LOSS = 16.84%

TRUMP 2,146,015

CLINTON 3,090,729

OTHERS 358,081 = 6.40%

TOTAL 5,594,825

ROMNEY 2,135,216

OBAMA 3,019,512

OTHERS 96,704 = 1.84%

TOTAL 5,251,432

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 343,393

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 261,377

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 10,799

3.14% OF MORE VOTES CAST

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = 71,217

20.74% OF MORE VOTES CAST

NEW YORK 62 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 45 === CLINTON 17

2012 ROMNEY 26 === OBAMA 36

TRUMP MARGIN LOSS = 22.49%

ROMNEY MARGIN LOSS = 28.18%

TRUMP 2,819,557

CLINTON 4,556,142

OTHERS 346,096 = 4.48%

TOTAL 7,721,795

ROMNEY 2,490,496

OBAMA 4,485,877

OTHERS 105,163 = 1.49%

TOTAL 7,081,536

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 640,259

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 240,933

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 329,061

51.39% OF MORE VOTES CAST

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = 70,265

10.97% OF MORE VOTES CAST

VERMONT 14 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 1 === CLINTON 13

2012 ROMNEY 0 === OBAMA 14

TRUMP MARGIN LOSS = 26.41%

ROMNEY MARGIN LOSS = 35.60%

TRUMP 95,369

CLINTON 178,573

OTHERS 41,125 = 13.05%

TOTAL 315,067

ROMNEY 92,698

OBAMA 199,239

OTHERS 7353 = 2.46%

TOTAL 299,290

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 15,777

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 33,772

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 2671

16,93% OF MORE VOTES CAST

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES LOST = 20,666

MARYLAND 24 COUNTIES

23 COUNTIES PLUS INDEPENDENT CITY BALTIMORE

2016 TRUMP = 17 === CLINTON 7

2012 ROMNEY 17 === OBAMA 7

TRUMP MARGIN LOSS = 26.42%

ROMNEY MARGIN LOSS = 26.08%

TRUMP 943,169

CLINTON 1,677,928

OTHERS 160,349 = 5.76%

TOTAL 2,781,446

ROMNEY 971,869

OBAMA 1,677,844

OTHERS 57,614 = 2.13%

TOTAL 2,707,327

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 74,119

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 102,735

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

TRUMP VOTES LOST = 28,700

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = 84

0.11% OF MORE VOTES CAST

MASSACHUSETTS 14 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 0 === CLINTON 14

2012 ROMNEY 0 === OBAMA 14

TRUMP MARGIN LOSS = 27.20%

ROMNEY MARGIN LOSS = 23.15%

TRUMP 1,090,893

CLINTON 1,995,196

OTHERS 238,957 = 7.19%

TOTAL 3,325,046

ROMNEY 1,188,460

OBAMA 1,921,761

OTHERS 57,546 = 1.82%

TOTAL 3,167,767

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 157,279

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 181,411

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

TRUMP VOTES LOST = 97,567

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = 73,435

46.69% OF MORE VOTES CAST

CALIFORNIA 58 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 25 === CLINTON 33

2012 ROMNEY 27 === OBAMA 31

TRUMP MARGIN LOSS = 29.99%

ROMNEY MARGIN LOSS = 23.09%

TRUMP 4,483,814

CLINTON 8,753,792

OTHERS 1.000,287 = 7.03%

TOTAL 14,237,893

ROMNEY 4,839,958

OBAMA 7,854,285

OTHERS 361,572 = 2.77%

TOTAL 13,055,815

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 1,182,078

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 638,715

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

TRUMP VOTES LOST = 356,144

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = 899,507

76.10% OF MORE VOTES CAST

HAWAII 4 COUNTIES

KALWAO NOT INCLUDED, POP. 88 NO VOTE COUNT

2016 TRUMP = 0 === CLINTON 4

2012 ROMNEY 0 === OBAMA 4

TRUMP MARGIN LOSS = 32.18%

ROMNEY MARGIN LOSS = 42,71%

TRUMP 128,847

CLINTON 266,891

OTHERS 33,199 = 7.74%

TOTAL 428,937

ROMNEY 121,015

OBAMA 306,658

OTHERS 7024 = 1.62%

TOTAL 434,697

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

LESS VOTES CAST = 5760

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 26,175

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 7832

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES LOST = 39,767

WASHINGTON DC

1 INDEPENDENT CITY

2016 TRUMP = 0 === CLINTON 1

2012 ROMNEY 0 === OBAMA 1

TRUMP MARGIN LOSS = 86.78%

ROMNEY MARGIN LOSS = 83.63%

TRUMP 12,723

CLINTON 282,830

OTHERS 15,715 = 5.05%

TOTAL 311,268

ROMNEY 21,381

OBAMA 267,070

OTHERS 5313 = 1.81%

TOTAL 293,764

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 17,504

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 10,402

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

TRUMP VOTES LOST = 8658

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = 15,760

90.04% OF MORE VOTES CAST

