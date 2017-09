Q - 2 - VOTING AND 3RD PARTY - 12 UP FOR GRABS STATES

VOTING AND THIRD PARTY RESULTS IN 12 UP FOR GRABS STATES

Data Compiled From

Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections - County Data

12 UP FOR GRABS STATES

145 ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES

IA, OH, FL, WI, PA, MI, NH, MN, NV, ME, CO, VA

PERCENT VOTES FOR OTHERS

IA 7.11%, OH 5.44% FL 4.00% WI 6.33%

PA 4.37% MI 5.72% NH 6.72% MN 8.63%

NV 6.58% ME 7.30% CO 8.59% VA 5.82%

ALL 12 STATES HAD MORE OTHERS VOTES AND HIGHER VOTE PERCENTAGE FOR OTHERS THAN 2012.

STATES HIGHER TNAN 6,00% OTHERS VOTES = 7 OF 12

VOTES 2016 12 UP FOR GRABS STATES

TRUMP 20,404,035 = 47.56%

CLINTON 20,064,318 = 46.77%

OTHERS 2,430,233 = 5.67%

TOTAL 42,898,586 = 31.28% OF NATIONAL VOTE

VOTES 2012 12 UP FOR GRABS STATES

ROMNEY 19,172,908 = 46.72%

OBAMA 21,207,166 = 51.68%

OTHERS 656,551 = 1.60%

TOTAL 41,036,625 = 31.75%

2016 VS 2012 12 UP FOR GRABS STATES

MORE VOTES CAST IN 2016 = 1,861,961

MORE OTHERS VOTES IN 2016 = 1,773,682

TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY = 1,231,127

CLINTON LESS VOTES THAN OBAMA = 1,142,848

STATES WON

TRUMP 6 , ME CD 2

CLINTON 6, ME CD 1

STATES CLINTON WOULD WIN IF

ALL OTHERS VOTES ADDED TO CLINTON'S VOTES = 4 OF 6

FL, WI, PA, MI

STATES TRUMP WOULD WIN IF

ALL OTHERS VOTES ADDED TO TRUMP'S VOTES = 6 OF 6

NH, MN, NV, ME. CO, VA

STATES MORE VOTES CAST 2016 VS 2012 = 9

FL, PA, MI, NH, MN, NV, ME, CO, VA

STATES LESS VOTES CAST 2016 VS 2012 = 3

IA, OH, WI

STATES HIGHER VOTE THAN PARTY'S 2012 CANDIDATE

TRUMP = 10

CLINTON = 4

STATES VOTES GAINED ABOVE 50% OF MORE VOTES CAST

TRUMP = 3 = PA, MI, ME

(IA AND OH LESS VOTES CAST, TRUMP GAINED VOTES

CLINTON = 0

STATES VOTES GAINED HIGHER THAN OTHERS VOTES GAINED

TRUMP = 4 = FL, PA, NV, ME

CLINTON = 0

NOTES

OTHERS = VOTES FOR ALL OTHERS INCLUDING THRID PARTY

OTHER THAN TRUMP, CLINTON, ROMNEY, OBAMA

STATES IN ORDER OF PERCENT MARGIN TRUMP W-L

=======================================================

=======================================================

IOWA 99 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 93 === CLINTON 6

2012 ROMNEY 61 === OBAMA 38

TRUMP MARGIN WIN = 9.41%

ROMNEY MARGIN LOSS = 5.81%

TRUMP 800,983

CLINTON 653,669

OTHERS 111,379 = 7.11%

TOTAL 1,566,031

ROMNEY 730,617

OBAMA 822,544

OTHERS 29,019 = 1.83%

TOTAL 1,582,180

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

LESS VOTES CAST = 16,149

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 82,360

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 70,366

%OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES LOST = 168,875

OHIO 88 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 80 === CLINTON 8

2012 ROMNEY 71=== OBAMA 17

TRUMP MARGIN WIN = 8.07%

ROMNEY MARGIN LOSS = 2.97%

TRUMP 2,841,006

CLINTON 2,394,169

OTHERS 301,372 = 5.44%

TOTAL 5,536,547

ROMNEY 2,661,437

OBAMA 2,827,709

OTHERS 101,788 = 1.82%

TOTAL 5,590,934

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

LESS VOTES CAST = 54,387

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 199,584

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 179,569

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES LOST = 433,540

FLORIDA 67 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 58 === CLINTON 9

2012 ROMNEY 54 === OBAMA 13

TRUMP MARGIN WIN = 1.19%

ROMNEY MARGIN LOSS = 0.88%

TRUMP 4,617,886

CLINTON 4,504,975

OTHERS 379,886 = 4.00%

TOTAL 9,502,747

ROMNEY 4,163,447

OBAMA 4,237,756

OTHERS 90,972 = 1.07%

TOTAL 8,492,175

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 1.010,572

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 288,914

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 454,439

44.97% OF MORE VOTES CAST

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = 267,219

26.44% OF MORE VOTES CAST

WISCONSIN 72 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 60 === CLINTON 12

2012 ROMNEY 37 === OBAMA 35

TRUMP MARGIN WIN = 0.76%

ROMNEY MARGIN LOSS = 6.94%

TRUMP 1,405,284

CLINTON 1,382,536

OTHERS 188,330 = 6.33%

TOTAL 2,976,150

ROMNEY 1,407,966

OBAMA 1,620,985

OTHERS 39,483 = 1.29%

TOTAL 3,068,434

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

LESS VOTES CAST = 92,284

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 148,847

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

TRUMP VOTES LOST = 2682

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES LOST = 238,449

PENNSYLVANIA 67 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 56 === CLINTON 11

2012 ROMNEY 54 === OBAMA 13

TRUMP MARGIN WIN = 0.72%

ROMNEY MARGIN LOSS = 5.38%

TRUMP 2,970,733

CLINTON 2,926,441

OTHERS 269,555 = 4.37%

TOTAL 6,166,729

ROMNEY 2,680,434

OBAMA 2,990,274

OTHERS 84,912 = 1.48%

TOTAL 5,755,620

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 411,109

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 184,643

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 290,299

70.61% OF MORE VOTES CAST

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES LOST = 63,833

MICHIGAN 83 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 75 === CLINTON 8

2012 ROMNEY 63 === OBAMA 20

TRUMP MARGIN WIN = 0.22%

ROMNEY MARGIN LOSS = 9.47%

TRUMP 2,279,543

CLINTON 2,268,839

OTHERS 276,160 = 5.72%

TOTAL 4,824,542

ROMNEY 2,115,256

OBAMA 2,564,569

OTHERS 65,491 = 1.38%

TOTAL 4,745,316

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 79,226

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 210,669

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 164,287

207.37% OF MORE VOTES CAST

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES LOST = 295,730

NEW HAMPSHIRE 10 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 6 === CLINTON 4

2012 ROMNEY 3 === OBAMA 7

TRUMP MARGIN LOSS = 0.37%

ROMNEY MARGIN LOSS = 5.58%

TRUMP 345,790

CLINTON 348,526

OTHERS 49,980 = 6.72%

TOTAL 744,296

ROMNEY 329,918

OBAMA 369,561

OTHERS 11,493 = 1.62%

TOTAL 710,972

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 33,324

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 38,487

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 15,872

47.63% OF MORE VOTES CAST

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES LOST = 21,035

MINNESOTA 87 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 78=== CLINTON 9

2012 ROMNEY 59 === OBAMA 28

TRUMP MARGIN LOSS = 1.51%

ROMNEY MARGIN LOSS = 7.69%

TRUMP 1,323,232

CLINTON 1,367,825

OTHERS 254,176 = 8.63%

TOTAL 2,945,233

ROMNEY 1,320,225

OBAMA 1,546,167

OTHERS 70,169 = 2.39%

TOTAL 2,936,561

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 8672

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 184,007

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 3007

34.67% OF MORE VOTES CAST

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES LOST = 178,342

NEVADA 17 COUNTIES

16 COUNTIES PLUS INDEPENDENT CARSON CITY

2016 TRUMP = 15 === CLINTON 2

2012 ROMNEY 15 === OBAMA 2

TRUMP MARGIN LOSS = 2.42%

ROMNEY MARGIN LOSS = 6.68%

TRUMP 512,058

CLINTON 539,260

OTHERS 74,067 = 6.58%

TOTAL 1,125,385

ROMNEY 463,567

OBAMA 531,373

OTHERS 19,978 = 1.97%

TOTAL 1,014,918

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 110,467

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 19,978

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 48,491

43.90% OF MORE VOTES CAST

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = 7887

7.14% OF MORE VOTES CAST

2016 TRUMP = 9 === CLINTON 7

2012 ROMNEY 1 === OBAMA 15

TRUMP MARGIN LOSS = 2.96%

ROMNEY MARGIN LOSS = 15.29%

TRUMP 335,593

CLINTON 357,735

OTHERS 54,599 = 7.30%

TOTAL 747,927

ROMNEY 292,276

OBAMA 401,306

OTHERS 19,598 = 2.75%

TOTAL 713,180

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 34,747

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 35,001

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 43,317

124.66% OF MORE VOTES CAST

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES LOST = 43,571

COLORADO 64 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 42=== CLINTON 22

2012 ROMNEY 37 === OBAMA 27

TRUMP MARGIN LOSS = 4.91%

ROMNEY MARGIN LOSS = 5.36%

TRUMP 1,202,484

CLINTON 1,338,870

OTHERS 238,893 = 8.59%

TOTAL 2,780,247

ROMNEY 1,185,243

OBAMA 1,323,102

OTHERS 63,501 = 2.47%

TOTAL 2,571,846

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 208,401

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 175,392

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 17,241

8.27% OF MORE VOTES CAST

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = 15.768

7.57% OF MORE VOTES CAST

VIRGINIA 133 COUNTIES

95 COUNTIES PLUS 38 INDEPENDENT CITIES

(note Bedford City is now County Seat of Bedford County)

2016 TRUMP = 93=== CLINTON 40

2012 ROMNEY 87 === OBAMA 46

TRUMP MARGIN LOSS = 5.32%

ROMNEY MARGIN LOSS = 3.87%

TRUMP 1,769,443

CLINTON 1,981,473

OTHERS 231,836 = 5,82%

TOTAL 3,982,752

ROMNEY 1,822,522

OBAMA 1,971,820

OTHERS 60,147 = 1.56%

TOTAL 3,854,489

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 128,263

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 171,689

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = N/A

%OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

TRUMP VOTES LOST = 53,079

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = 9653

7.53% OF MORE VOTES CAST

