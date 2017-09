Q - 1 - VOTING AND 3RD PARTY - ROMNEY 24

VOTING AND THIRD PARTY RESULTS IN ROMNEY 24

Data Compiled From

Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections - County Data

=====================================

=====================================

=====================================

ROMNEY 24 = 206 3LECTORAL CIOLLEGE VOTES

IN ORDER OF TRUMP PERCENT MARGIN WIN

WY, WV, OK, ND, ID, KY, SD, AL, AR, TN, NE, KS

MT, LA, IN, MO, UT, MS, AK, SC, TX, GA, NC, AZ

PERCENT VOTES FOR OTHERS

WY 9.95%, WV 5.97%, OK 5.75%, ND 9.82%, ID 13.27%

KY 4.80%, SD 6.73%, AL 3.56%, AR 5.77%, TN 4.56%

NE 7.55%,, KS 8.10%, MT 8.94%, LA 3.46%, IN 6.08%

MO 5.75%, UT 27.78%, MS 2.08%, AK 12.17%,SC 4.39%

TX 4.78%, GA 4.21%, NC 4.00%, AZ 7.34%

ALL 24 STATES HAD MORE OTHERS VOTES AND HIGHER VOTE PERCENTAGE FOR OTHERS THAN 2012.

STATES HIGHER TNAN 6,00% OTHERS VOTES = 11 OF 24

==================================================

VOTES 2016 ROMNEY 24

TRUMP 25,896,077 = 55.18%

CLINTON 18,323,217 = 39.04%

OTHERS 2,715,075 = 5.78%

TOTAL 46,934,369 = 34.23% OF NATIONAL VOTE

VOTES 2012 ROMNEY 24

ROMNEY 25,083,437 = 56.85%

OBAMA 18,283,896 = 41.44%

OTHERS 752,968 = 1.71%

TOTAL 44,120,301 = 34.14% OF NATIONAL VOTE

==

2016 VS 2012 ROMNEY 24

MORE VOTES CAST IN 2016 = 2,814,068

MORE OTHERS VOTES IN 2016 = 1,962,107

TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY = 812,640

CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA = 39,321

==

STATES WON

TRUMP 24

CLINTON 0

==

STATES CLINTON WOULD WIN IF

ALL OTHERS VOTES ADDED TO CLINTON'S VOTES = 3

UTAH, NORTH CAROLINA, ARIZONA

==

STATES MORE VOTES CAST 2016 VS 2012 = 23

STATES LESS VOTES CAST 2016 VS 2012 = 1

MS

==

STATES HIGHER VOTE THAN PARTY'S 2012 CANDIDATE

TRUMP = 19

CLINTON = 5

==

STATES VOTES GAINED ABOVE 50% OF MORE VOTES CAST

TRUMP = 13

WY, WV, ND, KY, SD, AL, AR, TN, MT, LA, IN, MO, SC

CLINTON = 1

TX

==

STATES VOTES GAINED HIGHER THAN OTHERS VOTES GAINED

TRUMP = 8 = WV, ND, KY, SD, AL, IN, MO, SC

CLINTON = 1 = TX

==

NOTES

OTHERS = VOTES FOR ALL OTHERS INCLUDING THRID PARTY

OTHER THAN TRUMP, CLINTON, ROMNEY, OBAMA

=====================================

=====================================

=====================================

STATES IN ORDER OF PERCENT MARGIN TRUMP WIN

=======================================================

=======================================================

WYOMING 23 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 22 === CLINTON 1

2012 ROMNEY 22 === OBAMA 1

TRUMP MARGIN WIN = 46.30%

ROMNEY MARGIN WIN = 40.82%

TRUMP 174,419

CLINTON 55,973

OTHERS 25,457 = 9.95%

TOTAL 255,849

ROMNEY 170,962

OBAMA 69,286

OTHERS 8813 = 3.54%

TOTAL 249,061

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 6788

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 16,644

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 3457

50.93% OF MORE VOTES CAST

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES LOST = 13,313

=======================================================

=======================================================

WEST VIRGINIA 55 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 55 === CLINTON 0

2012 ROMNEY 55 === OBAMA 0

TRUMP MARGIN WIN = 41.68%

ROMNEY MARGIN WIN = 26.69%

TRUMP 489,371

CLINTON 188,794

OTHERS 43,068 = 5.97%

TOTAL 721,233

ROMNEY 417,655

OBAMA 238,269

OTHERS 16,195 = 2.41%

TOTAL 672,119

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 49,114

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 26,873

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 71,716

145.93% OF MORE VOTES CAST

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES LOST = 49,475

=======================================================

=======================================================

OKLAHOMA 77 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 77 === CLINTON 0

2012 ROMNEY 77 === OBAMA 0

TRUMP MARGIN WIN = 36.39%

ROMNEY MARGIN WIN = 33.54%

TRUMP 949,136

CLINTON 420,375

OTHERS 83,481 = 5.75%

TOTAL 1,452,992

ROMNEY 891,325

OBAMA 443,547

OTHERS 0 = 0.00%

TOTAL 1,334,872

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 118,120

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 83,481

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 57,811

48.94% OF MORE VOTES CAST

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES LOST = 23,172

=======================================================

=======================================================

NORTH DAKOTA 53 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 51 === CLINTON 2

2012 ROMNEY 47 === OBAMA 6

TRUMP MARGIN WIN = 35.73%

ROMNEY MARGIN WIN = 19.63%

TRUMP 216,794

CLINTON 93,758

OTHERS 33,808 = 9.82%

TOTAL 344,360

ROMNEY 188,163

OBAMA 124,827

OTHERS 9637 = 2.99%

TOTAL 322,627

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 21,733

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 24,171

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 28,361

131.74% OF MORE VOTES CAST

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES LOST = 31,069

=======================================================

=======================================================

IDAHO 44 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 42 === CLINTON 2

2012 ROMNEY 42 === OBAMA 2

TRUMP MARGIN WIN = 31.76%

ROMNEY MARGIN WIN = 31.69%

TRUMP 409,055

CLINTON 189,765

OTHERS 91,613 = 13.27%

TOTAL 690,433

ROMNEY 420,911

OBAMA 212,787

OTHERS 23,044 = 3,51%

TOTAL 656,742

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 33,691

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 68,569

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

TRUMP VOTES LOST = 11,856

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES LOST = 23,022

=======================================================

=======================================================

KENTUCKY 120 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 118 === CLINTON 2

2012 ROMNEY 116 === OBAMA 4

TRUMP MARGIN WIN = 29.84%

ROMNEY MARGIN WIN = 22.68%

TRUMP 1,202,971

CLINTON 628,854

OTHERS 92,325 = 4.80%

TOTAL 1,924,150

ROMNEY 1,087,190

OBAMA 679,370

OTHERS 31,488 = 1.75%

TOTAL 1,798,048

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 126,102

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 60,837

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 115,781

91.82% OF MORE VOTES CAST

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES LOST = 50,516

=======================================================

=======================================================

SOUTH DAKOTA 66 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 61 === CLINTON 5

2012 ROMNEY 56 === OBAMA 10

TRUMP MARGIN WIN = 29.79%

ROMNEY MARGIN WIN = 18.02%

TRUMP 227,721

CLINTON 117,458

OTHERS 24,914 = 6.73%

TOTAL 370,093

ROMNEY 210,610

OBAMA 145,039

OTHERS 8166 = 2.24%

TOTAL 363,815

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 6278

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 16,748

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 17,111

272,55% OF MORE VOTES CAST

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES LOST = 27,581

=======================================================

=======================================================

ALABAMA 67 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 54 === CLINTON 13

2012 ROMNEY 52 === OBAMA 15

TRUMP MARGIN WIN = 27.73%

ROMNEY MARGIN WIN = 22.19%

TRUMP 1,318,255

CLINTON 729,547

OTHERS 75,570 = 3.56%

TOTAL 2,123,372

ROMNEY 1,255,925

OBAMA 795,696

OTHERS 22,717 = 1.10%

TOTAL 2,074,338

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 49,034

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 52,853

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 62,330

127.12% OF MORE VOTES CAST

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES LOST = 66,149

=======================================================

=======================================================

ARKANSAS 75 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 67 === CLINTON 8

2012 ROMNEY 66 === OBAMA 9

TRUMP MARGIN WIN = 26.92%

ROMNEY MARGIN WIN = 23.69%

TRUMP 684,872

CLINTON 380,494

OTHERS 65,269 = 5.77%

TOTAL 1,130,635

ROMNEY 647,744

OBAMA 394,409

OTHERS 27,315 = 2.55%

TOTAL 1,069,468

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 61,167

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 37,954

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 37,128

60.70% OF MORE VOTES CAST

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES LOST = 13,915

=======================================================

=======================================================

TENNESSEE 95 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 92 === CLINTON 3

2012 ROMNEY 91 === OBAMA 4

TRUMP MARGIN WIN = 26.01%

ROMNEY MARGIN WIN = 20.38%

TRUMP 1,522,925

CLINTON 870,695

OTHERS 114,407 = 4.56%

TOTAL 2,508,027

ROMNEY 1,462,330

OBAMA 960,709

OTHERS 37,865 = 1.54%

TOTAL 2,460,904

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 47,123

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 76,542

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 60,595

128.59% OF MORE VOTES CAST

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES LOST = 90,014

=======================================================

=======================================================

NEBRASKA 93 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 91 === CLINTON 2

2012 ROMNEY 92 === OBAMA 1

TRUMP MARGIN WIN = 25.05%

ROMNEY MARGIN WIN = 21.78%

TRUMP 495,961

CLINTON 284,494

OTHERS 63,772 = 7.55%

TOTAL 844,227

ROMNEY 475,064

OBAMA 302,081

OTHERS 17,234 = 2.17%

TOTAL 794,379

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 49,848

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 46,538

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 20,897

41.92% OF MORE VOTES CAST

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES LOST = 17,587

=======================================================

=======================================================

KANSAS 105 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 103 === CLINTON 2

2012 ROMNEY 103 === OBAMA 2

TRUMP MARGIN WIN = 20.42%

ROMNEY MARGIN WIN = 20.42%

TRUMP 671,018

CLINTON 427,005

OTHERS 96,732 = 8.10%

TOTAL 1,194,755

ROMNEY 689,809

OBAMA 439,908

OTHERS 27,815 = 2.40%

TOTAL 1,157,532

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 37,223

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 68,917

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

TRUMP VOTES LOST = 18,791

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES LOST = 12,903

=======================================================

=======================================================

MONTANA 56 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 50 === CLINTON 6

2012 ROMNEY 48 === OBAMA 8

TRUMP MARGIN WIN = 20.23%

ROMNEY MARGIN WIN = 13.64%

TRUMP 279,240

CLINTON 177,709

OTHERS 44,873 = 8.94%

TOTAL 501,822

ROMNEY 267,928

OBAMA 201,839

OTHERS 14,717 = 3.04%

TOTAL 484,484

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 17,338

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 30,156

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 11,312

65.24% OF MORE VOTES CAST

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES LOST = 24,130

=======================================================

=======================================================

LOUISIANA 64 COUNTIES (PARISHES)

2016 TRUMP = 54 === CLINTON 10

2012 ROMNEY 54 === OBAMA 10

TRUMP MARGIN WIN = 19.64%

ROMNEY MARGIN WIN = 17.21%

TRUMP 1,178,638

CLINTON 780,154

OTHERS 70,240 = 3.46%

TOTAL 2,029,032

ROMNEY 1,152,262

OBAMA 809,141

OTHERS 32,662 = 1.63%

TOTAL 1,994,065

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 34,967

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 37,578

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 26,376

75.43% OF MORE VOTES CAST

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES LOST = 28,987

=======================================================

=======================================================

INDIANA 92 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 88 === CLINTON 4

2012 ROMNEY 83 === OBAMA 9

TRUMP MARGIN WIN = 19.64%

ROMNEY MARGIN WIN = 17.21%

TRUMP 1,557,286

CLINTON 1,033,126

OTHERS 167,553 = 6.08%

TOTAL 2,757,965

ROMNEY 1,422,872

OBAMA 1,154,275

OTHERS 55,996 = 2.13%

TOTAL 2,633,143

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 124,822

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 111,557

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 134,414

107.68% OF MORE VOTES CAST

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES LOST = 121,149

=======================================================

=======================================================

MISSOURI 115 COUNTIES

114 COUNTIES PLUS INDEPENDENT CITY ST LOUIS

2016 TRUMP = 111 === CLINTON 4

2012 ROMNEY 111 === OBAMA 4

TRUMP MARGIN WIN = 18.51%

ROMNEY MARGIN WIN = 9.36%

TRUMP 1,594,511

CLINTON 1,071,068

OTHERS 162,687 = 5.75%

TOTAL 2,828,266

ROMNEY 1,482,440

OBAMA 1,223,796

OTHERS 57,453 = 2.08%

TOTAL 2,763,689

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 64,577

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 105,234

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 112,071

173.55 % OF MORE VOTES CAST

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES LOST = 152,728

=======================================================

=======================================================

UTAH 29 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 27 === CLINTON 2

2012 ROMNEY 29 === OBAMA 0

TRUMP MARGIN WIN = 17.89%

ROMNEY MARGIN WIN = 47.88%

TRUMP 515,231

CLINTON 310,676

OTHERS 317,694 = 27.78%

TOTAL 1,143,601

ROMNEY 740,600

OBAMA 251,813

OTHERS 28,448 = 2.79%

TOTAL 1,020,861

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 122,740

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 289,246

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

TRUMP VOTES LOST = 225,369

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = 58,863

47.96% OF MORE VOTES CAST

=======================================================

=======================================================

MISSISSIPPI 82 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 55 === CLINTON 27

2012 ROMNEY 51 === OBAMA 31

TRUMP MARGIN WIN = 17.80%

ROMNEY MARGIN WIN = 11.50%

TRUMP 700,714

CLINTON 485,131

OTHERS 25,243 = 2.08%

TOTAL 1,211,088

ROMNEY 710,746

OBAMA 562,949

OTHERS 11,889 = 0.92%

TOTAL 1,285,584

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

LESS VOTES CAST = 74,496

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 13,354

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = N/A

%OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

TRUMP VOTES LOST = 10,032

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES LOST = 77,818

=======================================================

=======================================================

ALASKA 40 STATE DISTRICTS

SEE - J - ALASKA 2016-2012 RESULTS

NO DATA ON 20 COUNTIES (BOROUGHS)

2016 TRUMP = 27 === CLINTON 13

2012 ROMNEY=27====OBAMA 13

TRUMP MARGIN WIN = 14.73%

ROMNEY MARGIN WIN = 13.99%

TRUMP 163,387

CLINTON 116,454

OTHERS 38,767 = 12.17%

TOTAL 318,608

ROMNEY 164,676

OBAMA 122,640

OTHERS 13,179 = 4.39%

TOTAL 300,495

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 18,113

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 25,588

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

TRUMP VOTES LOST = 1289

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES LOST = 6186

=======================================================

=======================================================

SOUTH CAROLINA 46 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 31 === CLINTON 15

2012 ROMNEY 25 === OBAMA 21

TRUMP MARGIN WIN = 14.27%

ROMNEY MARGIN WIN = 10.47%

TRUMP 1,155,389

CLINTON 855,373

OTHERS 92,265 = 4.39%

TOTAL 2,103,027

ROMNEY 1,071,645

OBAMA 865,941

OTHERS 26,532 = 1.35%

TOTAL 1,964,118

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 138,909

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 65,733

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 83,744

60,29% OF MORE VOTES CAST

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = N/A

% OF MORE VOTES CAST = N/A

CLINTON VOTES LOST = 10,568

=======================================================

=======================================================

TEXAS 254 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 227 === CLINTON 27

2012 ROMNEY 228 === OBAMA 26

TRUMP MARGIN WIN = 8.98%

ROMNEY MARGIN WIN = 15.77%

TRUMP 4,685,047

CLINTON 3,877,868

OTHERS 430,251 = 4.78%

TOTAL 8,993,166

ROMNEY 4,569,843

OBAMA 3,308,124

OTHERS 121,690 = 1.52%

TOTAL 7,999,657

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 993,509

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 308,561

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 115,204

11.60% OF MORE VOTES CAST

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = 569,744

57.35% OF MORE VOTES CAST

=======================================================

=======================================================

GEORGIA 159 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 128 === CLINTON 31

2012 ROMNEY 125 === OBAMA 34

TRUMP MARGIN WIN = 5.10%

ROMNEY MARGIN WIN = 7.80%

TRUMP 2,089,104

CLINTON 1,877,963

OTHERS 174,380 = 4.21%

TOTAL 4,141,447

ROMNEY 2,078,688

OBAMA 1,773,827

OTHERS 55,854 = 1.43%

TOTAL 3,908,369

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 233,078

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 118,526

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 10,416

4.47% OF MORE VOTES CAST

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = 104,136

44.68% OF MORE VOTES CAST

=======================================================

=======================================================

NORTH CAROLINA 100 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 76 === CLINTON 24

2012 ROMNEY 70 === OBAMA 30

TRUMP MARGIN WIN = 3.66%

ROMNEY MARGIN WIN = 2,04%

TRUMP 2,362,631

CLINTON 2,189,316

OTHERS 189,617 = 4.00%

TOTAL 4,741,564

ROMNEY 2,270,395

OBAMA 2,178,391

OTHERS 56,586 = 1.26%

TOTAL 4,505,372

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 236,192

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 133,031

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 92,236

39.05% OF MORE VOTES CAST

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = 10,925

4.63% OF MORE VOTES CAST

=======================================================

=======================================================

ARIZONA 15 COUNTIES

2016 TRUMP = 11 === CLINTON 4

2012 ROMNEY 11=== OBAMA 4

TRUMP MARGIN WIN = 3.50%

ROMNEY MARGIN WIN = 9.04%

TRUMP 1,252,401

CLINTON 1,161,167

OTHERS 191,089 = 7.34%

TOTAL 2,604,657

ROMNEY 1,233,654

OBAMA 1,025,232

OTHERS 47,673 = 2.07%

TOTAL 2,306,559

2016 vs 2012

MORE VOTES CAST = 298,098

MORE OTHERS VOTES = 143,416

TRUMP VOTES GAINED = 18,747

6.29% OF MORE VOTES CAST

CLINTON VOTES GAINED = 135,935

45.60% OF MORE VOTES CAST

=======================================================

=======================================================

=======================================================

=======================================================