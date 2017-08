P - SUMMARY - COUNTY - STATE - DATA SHEETS

RESUTTS BROKEN DOWN INTO 3 GROUPS OF STATES

STATES IN ORDER OF TRUMP PERCENT MARGIN WIN / LOSS

A - ROMNEY 24 STATES

206 ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES

WY, WV, OK, ND, ID, SD, KY, AL, AR, TN, NE, KS

MT, LA, IN, UT, MS, MO, AK, SC, TX, GA, NC, AZ

B - 12 UP FOR GRABS STATES

145 ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES

IA, OH, FL, WI, PA, MI, NH, MN, NV, ME, CO, VA

C - CLINTON 14 LOCK STATES, DC

187 ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES

NM, OR, DE, CT, NJ, RI, WA, IL, NY, VT, MD, MA, CA, HI, DC

STATES WON - TOTAL 50 PLUS DC

A - TRUMP 24 CLINTON 0

B - TRUMP 6 ME CD 2 CLINTON 6 ME CD 1

C - TRUMP 0 CLINTON 14 DC

ELECTORAL COLLEGE - TOTAL 538

A - TRUMP 206 CLINTON 0

B - TRUMP 100 CLINTON 45

C - TRUMP 0 CLINTON 187

ELECTORAL COLLEGE

TOOK 2 AWAY FROM TRUMP AND 5 AWAY FROM CLINTON

COUNTIES - TOTAL 3152

A - 1925

B 803

C 424

COUNTIES WON

TRUMP TOTAL - 2649

CLINTON TOTAL - 503

A - TRUMP 1718 CLINTON 207

B - TRUMP 665, CLINTON 138

C - TRUMP 266, CLINTON 158

COUNTIES WON OVER 100,000 VOTES CAST

COUNTIES TOTAL = 292

TRUMP TOTAL = 110

CLINTON TOTAL = 182

A - TRUMP 43 CLINTON 40

B - TRUMP 48 CLINTON 55

C - TRUMP 19 CLINTON 87

COUNTIES FLIPPED IN FAVOR OF CANDIDATE FROM 2012

COUNTIES TOTAL = 236

TRUMP TOTAL = 219

CLINTON TOTAL = 17

A - TRUMP 48, CLINTON 11

B - TRUMP 125, CLINTON 2

C - TRUMP 46, CLINTON 4

COUNTIES TRUMP MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY = 2551

A - 1545 == WINS 1471 LOSSES 74

B - 698 == WINS 628 LOSSES 69

C - 308 == WINS 235 LOSSES 73

COUNTIES TRUMP LESS VOTES, OR TIE, THAN ROMNEY = 601

A - 380 == WINS 247 LOSSES 133

B - 105 == WINS 36 LOSSES 69

C - 116 == WINS 31 LOSSES 85

COUNTIES CLINTON MORE VOTES THAN OBAMA = 418

A - 225 ==WINS 61 LOSSES 164

B - 92 ==WINS 53 LOSSES 39

C - 101 ==WINS 80 LOSSES 21

COUNTIES CLINTON LESS VOTES, OR TIE, THAN OBAMA = 2734

A - 1700 == WINS 146 LOSSES 1554

B - 711 ==WINS 85 LOSSES 626

C - 323 == WINS 78 LOSSES 245

POST ELECTION COMMENT

TRUMP AND TRUMP'S CAMPAIGN DICTATED WHICH STATES WOULD BE BATTLEGROUND STATES.

THESE 12 STATES ARE GROUP B BELOW.

CLINTON AND THE MEDIA TRIED TO DICTATE WHICH STATES WERE BATTLEGROUND STATES , INSISTING ON NORTH CAROLINA, GEORGIA, TEXAS, ARIZONA, UTAH, AND MISSOURI.

I SAY THAT WAS A BIZARE STRATEGY FROM THE LEFT. CLINTON MADE ZERO HEADWAY IN MISSOURI FOR STARTERS.

TRUMP WON NORTH CAROLINA WITH MORE VOTES AND HIGHER PERCENT MARGIN THAN ROMNEY. CLINTON WAS NEVER GOING TO WIN UTAH DESPITE MCMULLIN TAKING VOTES AWAY FROM TRUMP IN 28 OF THE 29 COUNTIES.

THAT LEAVES GEORGIA, TEXAS, AND ARIZONA. EVEN WITH WHAT I BELIEVE WAS MASSIVE VOTER REGISTRATION AND VOTING BY ILLEGAL ALIENS AND NON CITIZENS FOR CLINTON, THESE RED STATES WERE NEVER IN PLAY OF TURNING BLUE.

SO WHILE CLINTON WAS PLAYING THAT BIZARRE STRATGEY, ON A COURSE SHE COULD NEVER WIN, TRUMP WAS GOING FOR THE 12 TRUE BATTLEGROUND STATES OBAMA WON TWICE EACH.

THE RESULTS ARE CLEAR AS DAY.

CLINTON FAILED TO SUPRPASS OBAMA'S VOTE TOTALS IN 86.74 PERCENT OF THE NATIONS 3152 COUNTIES, INDEPENDENT CITIES, AND ALASKA VOTING DISTRICTS.

TRUMP ON THE OTHER HAND FAILED TO SURPASS ROMNEY'S VOTE TOTALS IN ONLY 19.07 PERCENT OF THE NATIONS 3152 COUNTIES, INDEPENDENT CITIES, AND ALASKA VOTING DISTRICTS.

IF THE PEOPLE OF THE UNITED STATES WANTED HILLARY CLINTON, OPEN BORDERS, OBAMACARE, HIGH TAXES, SOCIALISM , WEAK MILITARY, AND A WEAK NATION, THE RESULTS DESCRIBED ABOVE WOULD HAVE BEEN REVERSED.

CONGRESS BETTER WAKE UP AND REALIZE THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THE ELECTION RESULTS.