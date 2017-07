S - IOWA COUNTY ANALYSIS

IOWA COUNTY ANALYSIS

SEE = N - COUNTRYSIDE PA-OH-MI-WI-IA 2016 - 2000

Data Compiled From

Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections - County Data

=========================

POLK COUNTY VOTES 2016

CLINTON 119,804

TRUMP 93,492

OTHERS 18,259

TOTAL VOTES 231,555

CLINTON WON BY 26,312

POLK COUNTY VOTES 2012

OBAMA 128,465

ROMNEY 96,096

OTHERS 4,321

TOTAL VOTES 228,882

OBAMA WON BY 32,369

2673 MORE VOTES CAST IN 2016 THAN 2012

13,938 MORE THIRD PARTY VOTES CAST IN 2016 THAN 2012

TRUMP HAD 2604 LESS VOTES THAN ROMNEY

CLINTON HAD 8661 LESS VOTES THAN OBAMA

TRUMP REDUCED THE MARGIN IN POLK COUNTY 8977 BY VOTES

=====================================

IOWA 2016

CLINTON 653,669

TRUMP 800,983

OTHERS 111,379

TOTAL 1,566,031

TRUMP WON BY 147,314

IOWA 2012

OBAMA 822,544

ROMNEY 730,617

OTHERS 29,019

TOTAL 1,582,180

OBAMA WON BY 91,927

16,149 LESS VOTES CAST IN 2016 THAN 2012

82,360 MORE THIRD PARTY VOTES CAST IN 2016 THAN 2012

TRUMP HAD 70,366 MORE VOTES THAN ROMNEY 2012

CLINTON HAD 168,875 LESS VOTES THAN OBAMA 2012

================================

================================

TRUMP FLIPPED 32 COUNTIES IN IOWA

TOTAL COUNTIES IN IOWA = 99

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED = 32

COUNTIES CLINTON FLIPPED = 0

COUNTIES WON

OBAMA 2012 38

ROMNEY 2012 61

COUNTIES OBAMA WON IN 2012

Allamakee, Black Hawk, Boone, Bremer, Buchanan, Cedar, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clarke, Clayton, Clinton, Des Moines, Dubuque, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lee, Linn, Louisa, Marshall, Mitchell, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, Tama, Union, Wapello, Webster, Winneshiek, Woodbury, Worth

TRUMP 2016 93

CLINTON 2016 6

COUNTIES TRUMP FLIPPED 32

Allamakee, Boone, Bremer, Buchanan, Cedar, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clarke, Clayton, Clinton, Des Moines, Dubuque, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jones, Lee, Louisa, Marshall, Mitchell, Muscatine, Poweshiek, Tama, Union, Wapello, Webster, Winneshiek, Woodbury, Worth

=====================================

=====================================

=====================================

=====================================

IOWA 2016

CLINTON 653,669

TRUMP 800,983

OTHERS 111,379

TOTAL 1,566,031

TRUMP WON BY 147,314

==

POLK COUNTY 2016

CLINTON 119,804

TRUMP 93,492

OTHERS 18,259

TOTAL VOTES 231,555

CLINTON WON BY 26,312

==

REST OF STATE 2016

CLINTON 533,865

TRUMP 707,491

TRUMP WON BY 173,626

=======================================

=======================================

=======================================

=======================================

IOWA 2012

OBAMA 822,544

ROMNEY 730,617

OTHERS 29,019

TOTAL 1,582,180

OBAMA WON BY 91,927

==

POLK COUNTY 2012

OBAMA 128,465

ROMNEY 96,096

OTHERS 4,321

TOTAL VOTES 228,882

OBAMA WON BY 32,369

==

REST OF STATE 2012

OBAMA 694,079

ROMNEY 634,521

OBAMA WON BY 59,558

=======================================

=======================================

=======================================

=======================================

IOWA 2008

OBAMA 828,940

MCCAIN 682,379

OTHERS 25,804

TOTAL 1,537,123

OBAMA WON BY 146,561

==

POLK COUNTY 2008

OBAMA 120,984

MCCAIN 89,668

OTHERS 3,757

TOTAL 214,409

OBAMA WON BY 31,316

==

REST OF STATE 2008

OBAMA 707956

MCCAIN 592,711

OBAMA WON BY 115,245

=======================================

=======================================

=======================================

=======================================

IOWA 2004

KERRY 741,898

GW BUSH 751,957

OTHERS 13,053

TOTAL 1,506,908

GW BUSH WON BY 10,059

==

POLK COUNTY 2004

KERRY 105,218

GW BUSH 95,828

OTHERS 356

TOTAL 201,402

KERRY WON BY 9390

==

REST OF STATE 2004

KERRY 636,680

GW BUSH 656,129

GW BUSH WON BY 19,449

=======================================

=======================================

=======================================

=======================================

IOWA 2000

GORE 638,517

GW BUSH 634,373

OTHERS 42,673

TOTAL 1,315,563

GORE WON BY 4,144

==

POLK COUNTY 2000

GORE 89,715

GW BUSH 79,927

OTHERS 1,159

TOTAL 170,801

GORE WON BY 9788

==

REST OF STATE 2000

GORE 548,802

GW BUSH 554,446

GW BUSH WON BY 5644

=====================================

=====================================

=====================================

=====================================

IOWA COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES 2016

CLINTON WINS = 2 TRUMP WINS =0

LINN TRUMP 48,390 = CLINTON 58,935

POLK TRUMP 93,492 = CLINTON 119,804