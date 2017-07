L - COUNTIES IN STATES CLINTON WON 100,000 PLUS VOTES CAST

TOTAL COUNTIES IN 20 STATES CLINTON WON = 753

TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 508

CLINTON COUNTY WINS =245

COUNTIES IN 20 STATES CLINTON WON

OVER 100,000 VOTES CAST = 136 COUNTIES

TRUMP COUNTY WINS = 28

CLINTON COUNTY WINS == 108

COUNTIES IN 20 STATES CLINTON WON

UN DER 100,000 VOTES CAST = 617 COUNTIES

TRUMP COUNTY WINS= 480

CLINTON COUNTY WINS = 137

Data Compiled From

Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections - County Data

STATES IN ORDER OF STATE PERCENT MARGIN TRUMP LOSS

=============================================

NEW HAMPSHIRE COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =0 TRUMP WINS =2

HILLSBOROUGH TRUMP 100,013 = CLINTON 99,589

ROCKINGHAM TRUMP 90,447 = CLINTON 79,994

=============================================

MINNESOTA COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =5 TRUMP WINS =1

DAKOTA TRUMP 99,864 = CLINTON 110,592

HENNEPIN TRUMP 191,770 = CLINTON 429,288

RAMSEY TRUMP 70,894 = CLINTON 177,738

ST LOUIS TRUMP 44,630 = CLINTON 57,771

WASHINGTON TRUMP 64,428 = CLINTON 67,086

ANOKA TRUMP 93,339 = CLINTON 75,500

=============================================

NEVADA COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =2 TRUMP WINS =0

CLARK TRUMP 320,057 = CLINTON 402,227

WASHOE TRUMP 94,758 = CLINTON 97,379

=============================================

MAINE COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =2 TRUMP WINS =0

CUMBERLAND TRUMP 57,709 = CLINTON 102,981

YORK TRUMP 50,403 = CLINTON 55,844

=============================================

COLORADO COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =6 TRUMP WINS =3

ADAMS TRUMP 80,082 = CLINTON 96,558

ARAPAHOE TRUMP 117,053 = CLINTON 159,885

BOULDER TRUMP 41,396 = CLINTON 132,334

DENVER TRUMP 62,690 = CLINTON 244,551

JEFFERSON TRUMP 138,177 = CLINTON 160,776

LARIMER TRUMP 83,430 = CLINTON 93,113

DOUGLAS TRUMP 102,573 = CLINTON 68,657

EL PASO TRUMP 179,228 = CLINTON 108,010

WEILD TRUMP 76,651 = CLINTON 46,519

=============================================

VIRGINIA COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =6 TRUMP WINS =3

## = independent city

### = independent city, third party votes put count over 100,l000

ARLINGTON TRUMP 20,186 = CLINTON 92,016

FAIRFAX TRUMP 157,710 = CLINTON 355,133

HENRICO TRUMP 59,857 = CLINTON 93,935

LOUDOUN TRUMP 69,949 = CLINTON 100,795

PRINCE WILLIAM TRUMP 71,721 - CLINTON 113,144

RICHMOND### TRUMP 15,581 = CLINTON 81,259

CHESTERFIELD TRUMP 85,045 = CLINTON 81,074

CHESAPEAKE## TRUMP 54,047 = CLINTON 52,627

VIRGINIA BEACH## TRUMP 98,224 = CLINTON 91,032

=============================================

NEW MEXICO COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =1 TRUMP WINS =0

BERNALILLO TRUMP 94,698 = CLINTON 143,417

=============================================

OREGON COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =4 TRUMP WINS =2

### = third party votes put count over 100,l000

CLACKAMAS TRUMP 88,392 = CLINTON 102,095

LANE TRUMP 67,141 = CLINTON 102,753

MULTNOMAH TRUMP 67,954 = CLINTON 292,561

WASHINGTON TRUMP 83,197 = CLINTON 153,251

JACKSON### TRUMP 53,870 = CLINTON 44,447

MARION TRUMP 63,377 = CLINTON 57,788

=============================================

DELAWARE COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =1 TRUMP WINS =1

NEW CASTLE TRUMP 85,525 = CLINTON 162,919

SUSSEX TRUMP 62,611 = CLINTON 39,333

=============================================

CONNECTICUT COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =4 TRUMP WINS =0

FAIRFIELD TRUMP 160,077 = CLINTON 243,852

HARTFORD TRUMP 148,173 = CLINTON 240,403

NEW HAVEN TRUMP 159,048 = CLINTON 205,609

NEW LONDON TRUMP 54,058 = CLINTON 62,278

=============================================

NEW JERSEY COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =11 TRUMP WINS =4

ATLANTIC TRUMP 52,690 = CLINTON 60,924

BERGEN TRUMP 175,529 = CLINTON 231,211

BURLINTON TRUMP 89,272 = CLINTON 121,725

CAMDEN TRUMP 72,631 = CLINTON 146,717

ESSEX TRUMP 63,176 = CLINTON 240,837

HUDSON TRUMP 49,043 = CLINTON 163,917

MERCER TRUMP 46,193 = CLINTON 104,775

MIDDLESEX TRUMP 122,953 =CLINTON 193,044

PASSAIC TRUMP 72,902 =CLINTON 116,759

SOMERSET TRUMP 65,505 =CLINTON 85,689

UNION TRUMP 68,114 = CLINTON 147,414

GLOUSTER TRUMP 67,544 = CLINTON 66,870

MONMOUTH TRUMP 166,723 = CLINTON 137,181

MORRIS TRUMP 126,071 = CLINTON 115,249

OCEAN TRUMP 179,079 = CLINTON 87,150

=============================================

RHODE ISLAND COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =1 TRUMP WINS =0

PROVIDENCE TRUMP 90,882 = CLINTON 142,899

=============================================

WASHINGTON COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =7 TRUMP WINS =1

CLARK TRUMP 92,441 = CLINTON 92,757

KING TRUMP 216,339 = CLINTON 718,322

KITSAP TRUMP 49,018 = CLINTON 63,156

PIERCE TRUMP 146,824 = CLINTON 172,538

SNOHOMISH TRUMP 128,255 = CLINTON 185,227

THURSTON TRUMP 48,624 = CLINTON 68,798

WHATCOM TRUMP 40,599 = CLINTON 60,340

SPOKANE TRUMP 113,435 = CLINTON 93,767

=============================================

ILLINOIS COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =7 TRUMP WINS =2

COOK TRUMP 453,287 = CLINTON 1,611,946

DUPAGE TRUMP 166,415 = CLINTON 228,622

KANE TRUMP 82,734 = CLINTON 103,665

LAKE TRUMP 109,767 = CLINTON 171,095

ST CLAIR TRUMP 53,857 = CLINTON 60,756

WILL TRUMP 132,720 = CLINTON 151,927

WINNEBAHO TRUMP 55,624 = CLINTON 55,713

MCHENRY TRUMP 71,612 = CLINTON 60,803

MADISON TRUMP 70,490 = CLINTON 50,587

=============================================

NEW YORK COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =12 TRUMP WINS =4

ALBANY TRUMP 47,808 = CLINTON 83,071

BRONX TRUMP 37,797 = CLINTON 353,646

DUTCHES TRUMP 61,821 = CLINTON 62,285

ERIE TRUMP 188,303 = CLINTON 215,456

KINGS TRUMP 141,044= CLINTON 640,553

MONROE TRUMP 136,582 = CLINTON 188,592

NASSAU TRUMP 292,025 = CLINTON 332,154

NEW YORK TRUMP 64,930 = CLINTON 579,013

ONONDAGA TRUMP 83,649 = CLINTON 112,337

QUEENS TRUMP 149,341 = CLINTON 517,220

ROCKLAND TRUMP 60,911 = CLINTON 69,342

WESTCHESTER TRUMP 131,238 = CLINTON 272,926

ORANGE TRUMP 76,645 = CLINTON 68,278

RICHMOND TRUMP 101,437 = CLINTON 74,143

SARATOGO TRUMP 54,575 = CLINTON 50,913

SUFFOLK TRUMP 350,570 = CLINTON 303,951

=============================================

VERMONT COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

NONE

=============================================

MARYLAND COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =6 TRUMP WINS =2

## = independent city



ANNE ARUNDEL TRUMP 122,403 = CLINTON 128,419

BALTIMORE TRUMP 149,477 = CLINTON 218,412

HOWARD TRUMP 47,484 = CLINTON 102,597

MONTGOMERY TRUMP 92,704 = CLINTON 357,837

PRINCE GEORGES TRUMP 32,811 = CLINTON 344,049

BALTIMORE## TRUMP 25,205 = CLINTON 202,673

FREDERICK TRUMP 59,522 = CLINTON 56,522

HARFORD TRUMP 77,860 = CLINTON 47,077

=============================================

MASSACHUSETTS COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =9 TRUMP WINS =0

BARNSTABLE TRUMP 54,099 = CLINTON 72,430

BRISTOL TRUMP 105,443 = CLINTON 129,540

ESSEX TRUMP 136,316 = CLINTON 222,310

HAMPDEN TRUMP 78,685 = CLINTON 112,590

MIDDLESEX TRUMP 219,793 = CLINTON 520,360

NORFOLK TRUMP 119,723 = CLINTON 221,819

PLYMOUTH TRUMP 115,369 = CLINTON 135,513

SUFFOLK TRUMP 50,42 = CLINTON 245,751

WORCESTER TRUMP 157,682 = CLINTON 198,778

=============================================

CALIFORNIA COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =22 TRUMP WINS =3

ALAMEDA TRUMP 95,922 = CLINTON 514,842

CONTRA COSTA TRUMP 115,956 = CLINTON 319,287

FRESNO TRUMP 124,049 = CLINTON 141,341

LOS ANGELES TRUMP 769,743 =CLINTON 2,464,364

MARIN TRUMP 21,771 = CLINTON 108,707

MONTEREY TRUMP 34,895 = CLINTON 89,088

ORANGE TRUMP 507,148 = CLINTON 609,961

RIVERSIDE TRUMP 333,243 = CLINTON 373,695

SACREMENTO TRUMP 189,789 = CLINTON 326,023

SAN BERNARDINO TRUMP 271,240 = CLINTON 340,833

SAN DIEGO TRUMP 477,766 = CLINTON 735,476

SANFRANCISCO TRUMP 37,688 = CLINTON 345,084

SAN JOAQUIN TRUMP 88,936 = CLINTON 121,124

SAN LUIS OBISPO TRUMP 56,164 = CLINTON 67,107

SAN MATEO TRUMP 57,929 = CLINTON 237,882

SANTA BARBARA TRUMP 56,365 = CLINTON 107,142

SANTA CLARA TRUMP 144,826 = CLINTON 511,684

SANTA CRUZ TRUMP 22,438 = CLINTON 95,249

SOLANA TRUMP 51,920 = CLINTON 102,360

SONOMA TRUMP 51,408 = CLINTON 160,435

STANISLAUS TRUMP 78,494 = CLINTON 81,647

VENTURA TRUMP 132,323 = CLINTON 194,402

KERN TRUMP 129,584 = CLINTON 98,689

PLACER TRUMP 95,138 = CLINTON 73,509

TULRE TRUMP 58,299 = CLINTON 47,585

=============================================

HAWAII COUNTIES 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =1 TRUMP WINS =0

HONOLULU TRUMP 90,326 = CLINTON 175,696

=============================================

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA 100,000 PLUS VOTES

CLINTON WINS =1 TRUMP WINS =0

DC TRUMP 12,723 = CLINTON 282,830