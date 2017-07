B - EVERYONE SHOULD HAVE KNOWN TRUMP WAS GOING TO WIN ALL ALONG

THE WINNER OF THE ELECTION WAS PREDICTABLE BASED ON

1)

CNN'S NATIONAL POLL 7/22 - 7/24 TRUMP PLUS 5

2)

THE REAL CLEAR POLITICS AVERAGE OF THE NATIONAL POLLS 4 WAY RACE ON ELECTION DAY

CLTIN PLUS 2.1% - CLINTON BY 2.09%

NOT ENOUGH BECAUSE OF MASSIVE CLINTON SUPPORT IN CA, IL, NY, MA

3)

THE MOST RECENT STATE POLL FOR EACH STATE BEFORE THE ELECTION.

SEE - E - ELECTORAL POLLS ALTERNATE ANALYSIS 

4)

AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE ROSS PEROT AND REAGAN DEMOCRAT FACTORS IN THE BLUE WALL.

SEE - L - COUNTRYSIDE MI-WI-PA-OH 2016 - 2000

TRUMP EVENTS IN THE BLUE WALL

SEE - I - TRUMP EVENTS 2015-2016 CAMPAIGN

5)

TRUMP'S MASSIVE EVENT CAMPAIGN

438 EVENTS IN 511 DAYS

SEE - I - TRUMP EVENTS 2015-2016 CAMPAIGN

THE CNN NATIONAL POLL 7/22 - 7/24

TRUMP PLUS 5

MARGIN OF ERROR 3.5

TRUMP 44, CLINTON 39, JOHNSON 9, STEIN 3

THE MARGIN OF ERROR APPLIES TO BOTH TRUMP'S AND CLINTON'S NUMBERS.

APPLYING THE MARGIN OF ERROR TO BOTH NUMBERS IN FAVOR OF CLINTON, THEN CLINTON IS UP BY 2 PERCENT.

CLINTON 42.5, TRUMP 40.5

WHAT HAPPENED FROM JULY 25, 2016 TO NOV 8, 2016 ELECTION DAY?

DEMOCRAT NATIONAL CONVENTION

WIKILEAKS

COMEY

RUSSIAN MEDDLING

3 CLINTON - TRUMP NATIONAL DEBATES

WOMEN ACCUSING TRUMP

TRUMP'S CAMPAIGN

CLINTON LITTLE TO NO CAMPAIGN

MAINSTREAM MEDIA ATTACKED TRUMP 24/7

CLINTON WON THE POPULAR VOTE BY 2.09% MARGIN

THE REAL CLEAR POLITICS AVERAGE FOR THE NATIONAL POLLS 4 WAY RACE, ON NOVEMBER 8, 2016 ELECTION DAY, HAD CLINTON PLUS 2.1%.

THIS WAS AN AVERAGE OF 11 NATIONAL POLLS BY 1O DIFFERENT MEDIA COMPANIES AND MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY, PERFORMED BETWEEN 11/2 -11/7.

MARGINS OF ERROR ARE NOT APPLICABLE TO THE RCP AVERAGE.

CLINTON WON THE POPULAR VOTE BY 2.09% MARGIN.

REMOVING CA, NY, IL, AND MA, TRUMP WON THE POPULAR VOTE IN THE OTHER 46 STATES PLUS DC BY 4.68% MARGIN.

THE MOST RECENT STATE POLL FOR EACH STATE AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC ON REAL CLEAR POLITICS ON NOVEMBER 7, 2016 HAD TRUMP AHEAD IN 28 STATES AND TIED IN 1 STATE.

IF TRUMP WON ALL 29 STATES TRUMP WOULD HAVE 295 ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES.

TRUMP WON ALL 29 STATES. TRUMP ALSO ADDED WISCONSIN AND MAINE CD 2.

E - ELECTORAL POLLS ALTERNATE ANALYSIS

TRUMPS MESSAGE RALLIED THE ROSS PEROT VOTERS AND REAGAN DEMOCRATS TO THE POLLS FOR HIM

1 - TRADE, NAFTA, TPP

2- ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

3- GUN RIGHTS

4 - LOWERING TAXES

5 - RESPONSIBLE GOVERNMENT

6 - US SUPREME COURT

7 - OBAMACARE AND VA

8 - INFRASTRUCTURE

9 - MILITARY

10 - LAW AND ORDER

11 - ISIS AND TERRORISM

12 - GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS

TRUMP'S 438 EVENTS IN 511 DAYS HAD MASSIVE CROWDS IN LARGE VENUES EVERYWHERE

SEE - I - TRUMP EVENTS 2015-2016 CAMPAIGN

HERE IS A LIST OF ALL THE THINGS FROM WHEN TRUMP CAME DOWN THE ESCALATOR THAT I  SAW, FOLLOWED, AND UNDERSTOOD THAT TOLD ME TRUMP WAS ALWAYS GOING TO WIN

1) FOR OVER 2 YEARS, BEFORE AND DURING THE CAMPAIGN, 65-72 % OF THE NATION CONTINUED TO SAY THE NATION IS ON THE WRONG TRACK.

2) A 2 TIME ELECTED DEMOCRAT PRESIDENT IN OFFICE 2 FULL TERMS HASNT SUCESSFULLY HANDED OVER THE PRESIDENCY TO A DEMOCRAT IN AN ELECTION SINCE THE 1800'S.

3) TRUMP ROLLED THROUGH THE PRIMARYS WINNING 253 OF 269 NATIONAL REPUBLICAN POLLS FROM JUNE 16, 2015 TIL THE LAST POLL IN MAY 2016. THEY STOPPED POLLING CAUSE THE RACE WAS OVER.

4) TRUMP ROLLED THROUGH THE PRIMARIES WINNING 41 OF THE 56 CONTESTS

5) TRUMP SET ALL TIME RECORD FOR TOTAL VOTES IN PRIMARIES AND CAUCUSES WITH OVER 14 MILLION VOTES.

6) THE REPUBLICANS SET ALL TIME RECORD FOR TOTAL VOTES IN PRIMARIES AND CAUCUSES, WITH OVER 31 MILLION VOTES.

7) TRUMPS ECONOMIC MESSAGE KICK-STARTED THE ROSS PEROT AND REGAN DEMOCRAT VOTERS IN THE BLUE WALL AND MID\-WEST STATES - PA, OH, MI, WI,

8) TRUMP WAS FLYING AROUND THE NATION DOING EVENTS - 438 EVENTS IN 511 DAYS JUN 16, 2015 - NOV 7, 2016.

CLINTON WAS NO WHERE TO BE SEEN OR HEARD.

9) THE CNN NATIONAL POLL AFTER THE REPUBLICAN CONVENTION, JULY 21-24 HAD TRUMP UP 5 POINTS.

10) THE WASHINGTON POST 50 STATE POLL 4 WAY RACE, CONDUCTED AUGUST 9 THROUGH SEPTEMBER 1 HAD TRUMP LEADING 25 STATES, TIED IN 2 VSTATES, AND WITHIN 2 POINTS IN 3 STATES. TRUMP WON 29 OF THOSE 30 STATES.

11) THE REAL CLEAR POLITICS DAILY LIST OF EACH INDIVIDUAL STATE POLL. TRACKING THIS TO ELECTION DAY, TRUMP WAS LEADING IN 28 STATES TIED IN 1 STATE. TRUMP WON ALL 29 STATES.

12) THE REAL CLEAR POLITICS AVERAGE OF POLLS FOR THE 4 WAY NATIONAL RACE WITH CLINTON UP 2.1 PERCENT WAS NOT GOING TO BE ENOUGH BASED ON THE MASSIVE GAPS IN THE STATE POLLS.

13) THE MASSIVE OVER-FLOWING RALLY CROWDS IN HUGE VENUES

14) THE REPUBLICANS AT THE TIME OF THE ELECTION HELD 247 OF THE 435 SEATS IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES. THE REPUBLICANS WON 241 HOUSE SEATS.

15) THE REPUBLICANS HELD A MAJORITY IN THE US SENATE, STATE GOVENORS, AND STATE LEGISLATURES.

15) WITH THE 24 ROMNEY STATES LOCKED, AS I SAW IT, TRUMP NEEDED JUST 1 OF 249 POSSIBLE COMBINATIONS FROM THE 12 BATTLEGROUND STATES AND MAINE CD 2.