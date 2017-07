PART B - STATE MARGIN ANALYSIS - 2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

B - STATE MARGIN ANALYSIS

PERCENT MARGIN TRUMP WON 30 STATES AND MAINE CD 2 BY

DATA FROM

2016 Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections - County Data

ELECTORAL COLLEGE

TRUMP 306

CLINTON 232

WYOMING------------------WON BY 46.30%

WEST VIRGINIA----------WON BY 41.68%

OKLAHOMA --------------WON BY 36.39%

NORTH DAKOTA--------WON BY 35.73%

IDAHO------------------------WON BY 31.76%

SOUTH DAKOTA--------WON BY 29.79%

KENTUCKY----------------WON BY 29.64%

ALABAMA------------------WON BY 27.73%

ARKANSAS----------------WON BY 26.92%

TENNESSEE--------------WON BY 26.01%

NEBRASKA----------------WON BY 25.05%

KANSAS--------------------WON BY 20.42%

MONTANA-----------------WON BY 20.23%

LOUISIANA----------------WON BY 19.64%

INDIANA--------------------WON BY 19.01%

UTAH -----------------------WON BY 17.89%

MISSISSIPPI--------------WON BY 17.80%

MISSOURI-----------------WON BY 16.51%

ALASKA--------------------WON BY 14.73%

SOUTH CAR--------------WON BY 14.27%

MAINE CD 2--------------WON BY 10.28%

IOWA-------------------------WON BY 9.41%

TEXAS----------------------WON BY 8.98%

OHIO-------------------------WON BY 8.07%

GEORGIA------------------WON BY 5.10%

NORTH CAR---------------WON BY 3.66%

ARIZONA--------------------WON BY 3.50%

FLORIDA--------------------WON BY 1.18%

ABOVE IS 260 ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES

WISCONSIN----------------WON BY 0.76%

PENN-------------------------WON BY 0.72%

MICHIGAN------------------WON BY 0.22%

TOTAL = 306

TRUMP WON 306-232

TRUMP ALSO ALMOST WON THESE 6 STATE ADDITIONAL STATES

NEW HAMPSHIRE -----------------LOST BY 0.37% (FOR 4)

MINNESOTA-------------------------- LOST BY 1.51% (FOR 10)

NEVADA-------------------------------- LOST BY 2.42% (FOR 6)

MAINE STATE WINNER-----------LOST BY 2.96% (FOR 2)

COLORADO---------------------- -----LOST BY 4.91% (FOR 9)

VIRGINIA--------------------------------LOST BY 5.32% (FOR 13)

CLINTON WON 14 ADDITIONAL STATES, DC, MAINE CD 1

TRUMP SET ALL TIME VOTE RECORDS IN 16 STATES, AND ALL TIME REPUBLICAN RECORDS IN 7 ADDITIONAL STATES.

CLINTON SET ALL TIME VOTE RECORDS IN 6 STATES, AND ALL TIME DEMOCRAT RECORDS IN 5 ADDITIONAL STATES.

TRUMP ALL TIME VOTE RECORDS

FLORIDA, GEORGIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, NORTH CAROLINA, ARKANSAS, LOUISIANA, ALABAMA, TENNESSEE, KENTUCKY, INDIANA, MISSOURI, TEXAS, NORTH DAKOTA, WYOMING, MONTANA, ARIZONA

TRUMP REPUBLICAN VOTE RECORDS

WEST VIRGINIA, PENNSYLVANIA, MICHIGAN, NEVADA, COLORADO, DELEAWARE, NEW HAMPSHIRE

CLINTON ALL TIME VOTE RECORDS

CALIFORNIA, NEVADA, COLORADO, VIRGINIA, MARYLAND, MASSACHUSETTS

CLINTON DEMOCRAT VOTE RECORDS

FLORIDA, GEORGIA, NORTH CAROLINA, TEXAS, ARIZONA

NO RECORDS SET

MISSISSIPPI, OHIO, WISCONSIN, IOWA, OKLAHOMA, KANSAS, NEBRASKA, SOUTH DAKOTA, IDAHO, UTAH, ALASKA, HAWAII, WASHINTON STATE, OREGON, NEW MEXICO, MINNESOTA, ILLINOIS, NEW JERSEY, NEW YORK, CONNECTICUT, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT, MAINE

TRUMP WAS ALWAYS GOING TO WIN THE ROMNEY 24 STATES FOR 206 ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES.

THEY DID NOT VOTE FOR OBAMA AFTER KILLING BIN LADEN.

NO WAY CLINTON WAS WINNING ANY ONE OF THOSE STATES.

TRUMP ADDING FLORIDA, OHIO, IOWA, AND MAINE CD 2, BRINGS TRUMP TO 260 ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES.

AT THAT POINT, TRUMP HAD 7 WAYS ON THE BOARD TO WIN THE ELECTION

ANY ONE OF THESE 7 THINGS WINS TRUMP THE ELECTION

1- COLORADO - 9 FOR THE TIE AND HOUSE VOTE WIN

2- M INNESOTA 10

3- WISCONSIN 10

4- VIRGINIA 13

5- MICHIGAN 16

6- PENNSYLVANIA 20

7- NEW HAMPSHIRE 4 PLUS NEVADA 6 = 10